The Brisbane Broncos have added to a busy Friday, confirming the re-signing of Preston Riki just 12 minutes after doing the same for Va'a Semu.

The pair of forwards will now be part of the Broncos moving forward, with Semu re-signed until the end of 2028 and Riki penning a two-year deal that also keeps him at Red Hill until at least the end of 2028.

The Semu re-signing was officially announced by the club at 3:20pm (AEST), with Riki's announcement following just 12 mintues later at 3:32pm (AEST).

Riki had been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1, but opted against moving away from the Broncos where he has had his most successful first-grade season to date, featuring in three matches, including starting in Round 10 and 11 as the Broncos grappled an injury crisis.

Born in New Zealand, the now 28-year-old only took up rugby league in his final year of high school before working his way through the systems at the Penrith Panthers and making the switch to be part of coach Michael Maguire's side this year.

“I've loved every minute of being here,” Riki said.

“I'm grateful to the playing group and to "Madge" for putting trust in me and giving me the confidence to become the best player I can be.

“I'm thankful he gave me an opportunity to come to the Broncos and spend the next two years here.

“I hope I can repay the club for what they've given me.”

The Broncos have a bye this weekend and Riki could well be bumped out of first-grade by returning forwards on the other side of it, but he will be around the fringes of the first-grade squad moving forward, with head of recruitment Simon Scanlan saying Riki has impressed.

“Preston has had a long journey to get to where he is today, and he's earned his opportunity through his commitment and willingness to keep improving,” Scanlan said.

“He is highly motivated, works incredibly hard and has consistently shown the type of attitude and professionalism we value at the club.”