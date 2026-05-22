The Brisbane Broncos have secured another piece of their future, extending young forward Va'a 'VJ' Semu until the end of 2028.

The 22-year-old prop has emerged as one of the club's brightest young forwards after rising through the Broncos Academy system and earning his NRL debut in Round 8 this season.

Since then, Semu has featured in every game for Brisbane, cementing himself as a reliable middle option in Michael Maguire's side.

Known for his defensive strength and tackle-breaking ability, Semu arrived at Red Hill as a 17-year-old and has steadily developed through the club's pathways program.

He made his Queensland Cup debut for the Souths Logan Magpies in 2024 and has gone on to make 38 appearances for the Broncos' affiliate club, while also spending time with the Burleigh Bears earlier in the year.

After an impressive pre-season, Semu forced his way into first-grade contention and has not looked back.

“I'm grateful to the Broncos for what they have given me over the past five years,” he said.

"Not only have they helped me develop as a player, but more importantly, the Club's culture has made me a better person off the field.

“I'm excited to see what the next two years have in store.

“I want to continue learning off the older boys, play consistent NRL and gain experience so I can be a reliable forward for the Club moving forward.”

Broncos Manager of Recruitment and Pathways, Simon Scanlan, also spoke on the extension.

“VJ has been working consistently with the club since he was 17 and has continued to develop his game while plying his trade in the Queensland Cup competition.

"He has really matured over recent years, not only as a player but as a person as well, and we believe he still has plenty of growth ahead of him."

With Semu now locked in long-term, the Broncos have continued their commitment to developing and retaining homegrown talent as they build for the future without star prop Payne Haas.