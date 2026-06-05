Melbourne Storm winger Xavier Coates' season is over, with the representative outside back rupturing his achilles at training.

The winger is yet to play a game this year, but was on track to return in the coming weeks from another achilles injury during the pre-season.

The Storm confirmed on Friday evening his season would be over as he begins rehab for the new injury.

"Melbourne Storm Winger Xavier Coates has suffered a setback in his return to football, rupturing his achilles at training on Friday," the club wrote in a statement circulated shortly after the conclusion of their game against the Newcastle Knights.

"Coates will miss the remainder of the season and have surgery next week before beginning his rehabilitation."

The winger would have been in line for a potential call up to the Queensland State of Origin squad had he returned as scheduled, but now will face another five to eight months on the sideline, and could well miss the start of the 2026 pre-season.

Worst case estimates would still have him fit in time for Round 1 next year, however, it's a crushing blow for both Melbourne and Queensland, as well as Australia at the end of year World Cup where he likely would have been a starter.

Coates, who has 62 tries in 76 games for the Storm, was being viewed as just part of Melbourne's push for a finals spot after his return, however, the club will now have to make do with the players who have filled in for him over the opening months of the campaign, led by Moses Leo.

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Will Warbrick will continue to hold down the other wing, while the likes of Manaia Waitere and Suilagi Tuimalatu-Brown will fight with Leo over the other wing spot for the remainder of the campaign.

The Storm are also currently without versatile outside back Nick Meaney, although his return to play is only estimated at a couple of weeks.

The win over Newcastle on Friday for Melbourne puts them back to within four points of the top eight, holding a six and eight record but with all three byes still to be had.