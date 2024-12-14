After months of rumours and speculation, the newest NRL franchise has officially been confirmed as a team from Papua New Guinea (PNG 2028) and will enter the competition for the 2028 NRL season.

Ahead of their introduction into the competition, Zero Tackle has attempted to build their Top 30 squad, which includes a mixture of marquee stars, international representations, the future stars of tomorrow and Papua New Guinea nationals.

Before we get into the signings, here are some things to remember regarding the NRL's newest franchise.

PNG signings are set to be exempt from paying tax - this could see a million-dollar player save up to nearly $500,000 per year

The majority of the cap will be given to the core players of the team - fullback, five-eighth, halfback, hooker, front-row

The salary cap for the 2028 season is likely to be over $12.1 million, which it will be in 2027

Who will be the first signings?

When The Dolphins entered the NRL in 2023, they could not secure a big-money playmaker, having missed out on Cameron Munster and Tom Dearden and instead focused on the future by bringing in Isaiya Katoa.

However, if PNG 2028 expects to be an immediate force, Sydney Roosters halfback Sam Walker - the most well-known name off-contract at the end of the 2027 NRL season - will be offered a mouth-watering sum of money to lure him out of Bondi and make him the face of the franchise.

With Walker secured, it is time to look at the Super League competition and give former Man of Steel Award winner Brodie Croft a second crack at the NRL. The two stars will help guide the team in attack, with PNG international Lachlan Lam playing the backup playmaker role.

It is also hard to go past securing the services of several PNG international representatives to help get fans to the game as they are the most recognised names in the country.

This would be done by signing Melbourne Storm winger Xavier Coates and pairing him up with South Sydney Rabbitohs veteran Alex Johnston - his final NRL contract of his career - as well as locking up hooker Edwin Ipape from the Leigh Leopards.

Backs

Rounding at the club's back-line will be centres Isaiah Tass (South Sydney Rabbitohs) and Jack Howarth (Melbourne Storm). Howarth is coming off a breakout campaign in 2024, but the emergence of Moses Leo and other youngsters puts his position in jeopardy down the line.

On the other hand, Tass is going to have a hard time cementing the centre position in the Rabbitohs back-line and could be open to moving teams if it gifts him a regular starting spot.

Increasing the depth in the outside back, Jack Cole will be an incredibly handy pick-up due to his versatility of playing in the outside backs and in the halves. Unfortunately for Cole, his spot has been taken up by Blaize Talagi at Penrith and the McLean brothers - Casey and Jesse - at the moment.

Forwards

With an open chequebook, the biggest signing to the forward pack would be the explosive Spencer Leniu, one of the most prominent X-factor players in the competition.

Continuing the trend of stocking up the forward pack, Leniu's partner-in-crime would be Brisbane Broncos front-rower Xavier Willison. The Cook Islands international has shown glimpses of star power but has yet to reach his potential so far.

After spending a large chunk of money on the players in the middle of the field, the back row would comprise two under-rated players who would likely fetch a salary in the mid-range: Dylan Lucas and Siua Wong.

Aiming to play again together before they hang up the boots, the Saifiti brothers - Daniel and Jacob - would provide much-needed experience and will play the same role the Bromwich brothers have played at The Dolphins.

Other forwards of the squad would see former QLD Maroons duo Christian Welch and Corey Horsburgh and the highly-touted Josiah Pahulu included.

Which local Papua New Guinea players will be in the squad?

The newest NRL franchise will include multiple NRL stars, international representatives and the stars of tomorrow. However, a big chunk of the roster will comprise players from Papua New Guinea as they get to play in front of their family and friends.

Wingers Alex Johnston and Xavier Coates will headline the players from PNG, with hooker Edwin Ipape and halfback Lachlan Lam also playing a key role in the team's 17.

Other PNG members of the squad include impressive youngster Morea Morea, Phillip Coates - the younger brother of Xavier -, Cooper Bai - the son of Melbourne Storm icon Marcus Bai -, Ragarive Wavik, front-rower Valentine Richard and hooker Judah Rimbu.

Whereas Jacob Alick-Wiencke and Rhyse Martin are set to be the more experienced roster members.

2028 Top 30 Squad

1. Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans)

2. Xavier Coates (PNG / Melbourne Storm)

3. Jack Howarth (Melbourne Storm)

4. Isaiah Tass (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

5. Alex Johnston (PNG / South Sydney Rabbitohs)

6. Brodie Croft (Leeds Rhinos)

7. Sam Walker (Sydney Roosters)

8. Xavier Willison (Brisbane Broncos)

9. Edwin Ipape (PNG / Leigh Leopards)

10. Spencer Leniu (Sydney Roosters)

11. Dylan Lucas (Newcastle Knights)

12. Siua Wong (Sydney Roosters)

13. Max Plath (The Dolphins)

Interchange

14. Lachlan Lam (PNG / Leigh Leopards)

15. Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders)

16. Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

17. Jacob Saifiti (Newcastle Knights)

Rest of Squad

18. Morea Morea (PNG / North Queensland Cowboys) - fullback

19. Phillip Coates (PNG / Brisbane Broncos) - wing

20. Ragarive Wavik (PNG / Canterbury Bulldogs) - utility back

21. Jack Cole (Penrith Panthers) - centre / five-eighth

22. Stanley Huen (Melbourne Storm) - five-eighth

23. Judah Rimbu (PNG / Castleford Tigers) - hooker

24. Josiah Pahulu (Gold Coast Titans) - prop

25. Valentine Richard (PNG / PNG Hunters) - prop

26. Christian Welch (Melbourne Storm) - prop

27. Jacob Alick-Wiencke (PNG / Gold Coast Titans) - second-row

28. Rhyse Martin (PNG / Hull Kingston Rovers) - second-row

29. Myles Martin (Canberra Raiders) - lock

30. Cooper Bai (PNG / Gold Coast Titans) - lock

Who will be the coach?

The obvious choices are between the last two individuals to coach the PNG Kumuls: Jason Demetriou (the current coach) and Justin Holbrook (the former coach).

Both are former NRL coaches, meaning they have plenty of experience and are looking for redemption after being sacked by the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Gold Coast Titans.

Other choices include future NRL head coaches Billy Slater, Dean Young, Josh Hannay and Matt King, as well as Hull FC's John Cartwright, Leeds Rhinos' Brad Arthur and Canterbury Bulldogs assistant Jason Taylor.

However, if the team aims to lure a megastar to the club, such as Sam Walker, there is no better option than brothers Ben and Shane Walker. Although untested in the NRL, the brothers are former QLD Cup winners and bring a unique style of innovative football - they were the first coaches to utilise the short kick-offs.

Former PNG skipper Adrian Lam is an outside choice for the coaching role. He will be considered, but his future depends on whether he will remain in the Super League with the Leigh Leopards.

