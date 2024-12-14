North Queensland Cowboys back Tom Chester's horror run with injury has reportedly continued, with the fullback and centre believed to have torn his ACL at training this week.

The League Scene podcast have had it confirmed by multiple sources linked with the Cowboys that Chester suffered the injury this week at training.

We’re hearing that there’s a major blow for the Cowboys. Boom youngster Tom Chester reportedly tearing his ACL at training this week per several sources. A heartbreaking scenario for the young lad who has had a plethora of serious injuries so far. — The League Scene (@LeagueScenePod) December 14, 2024

A full ACL tear - which Chester is believed to have suffered - generally carries a nine to twelve month recovery timeline following surgery, which itself normally only occurs after a few weeks for the injury to settle.

Given it is already December, a best case scenario may well not have Chester back on the field until mid August, just weeks before the end of the 2025 season.

It's a devastating blow for Chester, who suffered an ACL injury in an early season 2023 game against the Cronulla Sharks. It's unclear at this stage whether the injury is to the same knee or not, and the Cowboys are yet to provide official word.

A fullback by trade, Chester excelled at centre in the early parts of 2024, earning the praise of coach Todd Payten and experienced players around him as a potential long-term option in the position before other injuries derailed his campaign.

The 23-year-old, who is a Townsville local, managed just five NRL games in 2024, taking his career tally to 12.

Once seen as one of the best youngsters at the Cowboys, Chester's path to the club's number one jersey is blocked by Scott Drinkwater, and now by more injuries, with there being major doubts over his ability to rebound from yet another major injury.