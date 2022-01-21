The Dolphins have finally confirmed their fifth signature for 2023, with Jesse Bromwich officially agreeing to a move north.

The deal will run for two years, seeing Bromwich remain with Redcliffe for at least the 2023 and 2024 seasons, by which time he will be 35 years of age.

Bromwich will join Melbourne Storm teammate Felise Kaufusi, who was the expansion club's first signature. Parramatta Eels hard-hitting forward Ray Stone, Brisbane Broncos outside back Jamayne Isaako and young Kiwi Valynce Te Whare have also signed to the club's top 30 for 2023.

The club have struggled to land key signatures for their inaugural season, already missing the likes of Brandon Smith, Reed Mahoney, Apisai Koroisau, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Patrick Carrigan and Christian Welch.

The signing of Bromwich will hit the Storm hard though, with the New Zealand international joining Queensland star Kaufusi and the Sydney Roosters-bound Brandon Smith out the door at the end of the 2022 season, while other forwards Nelson Asofa-Solomona (vaccination status) and Tui Kamikamica (no-fault stand-down) both face uncertain futures.

It's also a sizeable chunk out of the Storm's leadership group, with Bromwich taking over the captaincy from Cameron Smith ahead of the 2021 season following Smith's retirement.

Wayne Bennett has come out on the front foot in recent days, saying the club "would wait 12 months" if they had to for the right players, and weren't going to rush signatures, despite the need to have a full competitive squad by November.

Bromwich has played 272 games since his debut for the Storm in 2010, and has also represented New Zealand on 29 occasions throughout a glittering career where he has consistently been one of the best props in the game.

Dolphins chief executive Terry Reader said Bromwich was the perfect recruit for the expansion franchise.

“In building a squad from scratch, we have always been focussed on ensuring we add some real experience to the group we will assemble for the 2023 NRL season,” said Reader.

“Jesse will bring a host of good qualities to the Dolphins’ inaugural roster, not the least of which will be his exposure at the highest levels of rugby league.

“He has been one of the shining lights of the strong Storm system for the last decade so will bring a tremendous level of professionalism with him.

“Jesse has been a part of three NRL grand final victories and has played 29 Tests for New Zealand, so we know he is a winner.

“He comes from a club that has always been big on creating standards and this will be a new and exciting opportunity for Jesse to create and set a standard for future Dolphins players.”