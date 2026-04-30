The Wests Tigers are closing in on a major roster call, with Terrell May's long-term future expected to be resolved sooner rather than later.

The development comes amid significant change at the club, following confirmation on Wednesday that Jarome Luai will depart the Tigers to join the Chiefs as their inaugural signing in 2028.

Luai's exit frees up an estimated $1.2 million per season, a figure that is now set to play a crucial role in shaping the Tigers' roster — with May emerging as a priority retention target.

Negotiations around the 27-year-old prop's future date back to late last year, when then-CEO Shane Richardson was still at the helm.

“They were the chats we were having with Richo. He even came out publicly and said he wanted me to be a Tiger for life, and that's what we were working towards, but ever since he left, it's gone a bit dull,” May told Code Sports in early March.

However, momentum appears to have returned in recent days.

Veteran journalist Brent Read revealed negotiations are now well advanced and nearing completion.

“I think they are pretty close with a long-term deal for Terrell May,” Read said on Triple M on Thursday," Read said on Triple M Radio on Thursday.

“I expect it will be a three-year extension. We are talking big money.

“I think they are very close, and it wouldn't surprise me if we get an announcement in the next couple of days.

“I suspect it's in the seven-figure mark.”

Locking in May would represent a significant statement from the Tigers as they look to stabilise their forward pack and build consistency following Luai's looming departure.

May is not alone in facing a contract crossroads.

His brother Taylan May, along with Sunia Turuva and rookie Haemasi Makasini, are also eligible to test the open market from November 1 — adding further urgency to the club's retention strategy.

Fullback Jahream Bula is also coming off contract at this season's end, with the decision date to unlock the option to stay in Concord.

With negotiations for May entering their final stages, all signs point to a decision being imminent, one that could shape the Tigers' roster for years to come and build momentum into retaining stars such as Bula.