Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy has doubled down on a bold, individual-focused shake-up as his side looks to snap a worrying slump, swinging the axe on several players and handing a debut to young winger Hugo Peel ahead of Friday's clash with the Dolphins.

The Storm are enduring an uncharacteristic low, sitting 16th on the ladder with just four competition points to their name—only narrowly ahead of the winless Dragons.

A six-game losing streak has compounded pressure on the club, with their last victory coming back in round two.

That pressure reached a boiling point last week, when South Sydney dismantled Melbourne 48-6 on their home turf on Anzac Day, prompting Bellamy to act.

In response, the veteran coach has made sweeping changes to his side, dropping Trent Loiero, Joe Chan and Cooper Clarke to the bench after they started in the loss.

Potentially sparking a new philosophy of show up or be sidelined.

The back row has been completely restructured, with Shawn Blore, Avitalu Lisati and Alec MacDonald all promoted into the starting side.

Further changes in the backline see Manaia Waitere relegated to the 19th jersey, while Nick Meaney shifts into the centres after two weeks on the wing. T

The move opens the door for 20-year-old Victorian Hugo Peel, who will make his NRL debut on the wing in a high-pressure assignment.

Peel, widely regarded as a natural fullback, will instead line up out wide against a formidable Dolphins left edge featuring Selwyn Cobbo and Herbie Farnworth—a gamble Bellamy is willing to take as he searches for a spark.

The overhaul is not just structural, but philosophical.

Bellamy revealed he has altered the team's preparation with a sharper focus on individual accountability.

“We've probably just changed our team meetings around just for something that we think might have a bit more impact, probably more so on individuals than the team,” Bellamy said.

Selection calls have been frank, with Bellamy making it clear that no player is immune amid the club's downturn.

“It is what it is, you know," Bellamy shared on telling players they have been dropped from the starting side.

“At the end of the day, you just explain to the players who missed out why they missed out.”

“To the players that have come in, well, they have done a good job in our reserve grade sides, and as I say, we just need to make some changes and give a couple of the guys an opportunity, they deserve it.”

Among those opportunities, none looms larger than Peel's.

The 20-year-old has impressed in the lower grades and now finds himself thrust into first grade at a critical moment for the club.

“He's a great kid and just works really hard to be quite honest,” Bellamy said.

“That's probably what we need at the moment.”

Storm will also be without halfback Jahrome Hughes due to concussion protocols, seeing Tyran Wishart injected into the seven jersey.

With their season teetering, Melbourne's gamble on youth and individual accountability will be put to the test as they chase a much-needed turnaround against the Dolphins.