The International Rugby League (IRL) Board has confirmed the rules and structure for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, locking in a streamlined, NRL-aligned tournament that promises a faster, more polished international product.

The men's competition will feature 10 nations, a reduction of six teams from the 16 that competed in the last World Cup tournament.

The decision to scale back the field is understood to be driven by hosting logistics, commercial considerations and a push to elevate the overall competitiveness of the tournament.

Matches will be played across nine cities, including Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea and Christchurch in New Zealand, alongside seven venues spread across regional towns and major cities in Australia — signalling a strong trans-Tasman footprint for the event.

NRL rules take centre stage

In regards to the rules and interpretations for the international competitions, fans of the NRL will notice the on-field product will look the same.

The IRL Board has endorsed a proposal from tournament hosts, the Australian Rugby League Commission, to adopt the 2026 NRL and NRLW Premiership Rules and Interpretations in full for the World Cup.

That means the international game will mirror the domestic competition.

The move reflects the makeup of the modern international game, where the majority of players — and a significant number of coaches — are already embedded within the NRL system.

More broadly, seven of the 10 competing nations already operate under NRL and NRLW rules during the Pacific Championships, further strengthening the case for alignment at the World Cup level.

Key technologies synonymous with the modern NRL will be integrated, including the Video Review Bunker, Captain's Challenge and shot clocks for scrums, goal-line dropouts and goal kicks.

All concussion protocols will also remain front and centre, with HIA rules and procedures enforced throughout the tournament.

Among the rule adaptations set to feature are the updated trainer involvement and disruptor interpretations, the removal of the seven-tackle set following an in-goal knock-on, and the expanded six-again rule — now applied beyond a team's defensive 20 metres, rather than the previous 40-metre threshold.

Teams will also operate with a six-man interchange bench, another addition aligned with the 2026 NRL rules and interpretations.

The IRL has also indicated it will work closely with nations less familiar with the NRL framework, providing support and education to ensure a smooth transition into the updated rules and interpretations.

The women's tournament will follow suit, adopting the 2026 NRLW rules and interpretations. Matches will be played over 70 minutes, and golden point will be used across both the men's and women's competitions to decide drawn games.

The postponed 2021 Rugby League World Cup, held in England in 2022 after the pandemic, featured 16 teams and largely aligned with international standards and the NRL at the time, including the then-new six-again rule.

However, several NRL innovations were not adopted in that tournament, including:

the awarding of two points for field goals kicked from beyond 40 metres;

the option to restart the tackle count instead of awarding a penalty for offside infringements; and

the use of an 18th man in cases where multiple players failed HIAs or were ruled out due to foul play.

The full adoption of NRL rules in 2026 marks a significant shift, bringing consistency across domestic and international competitions.

With the IRL committing to the NRL framework — and with the majority of the global talent pool already operating within it — the 2026 World Cup is shaping as a quicker, more cohesive contest.

The combination of rule changes, familiar systems, and elite talent across a condensed 10-team field raises the prospect of high-scoring, high-intensity matches, with the international stage increasingly mirroring the speed and style of the NRL.