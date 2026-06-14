Kodi Nikorima's odds of leaving the Dolphins seem to be shortening, with brother Jayden Nikorima saying there is a chance he will join him in the English Super League.

Jayden Nikorima, who previously spent time at the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm has been in Northern Hemisphere since the start of 2024, where he has played for the Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils and Bradford Bulls this year.

The former one-time Maori All Stars representative wants Kodi to join him in England, and told Love Rugby League that the odds of it happening are better now than they were at the start of the season.

“I've sent a few messages, don't you worry,” Nikroima told the publication.

“But he's more open to coming to Super League, which is nice. But you'll have to wait and see.

“He's paying a lot less now (coming to Super League) than he was at the start of the year, I'll give you that much.”

Kodi Nikorima is off-contract at the end of this season and currently weighing up his future.

The Dolphins have a stretched salary cap, and have also reportedly signed George Williams for next year. The English half has been officially released in England, but the Dolphins are yet to confirm the news.

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When the Dolphins were contacted for comment by Zero Tackle recently, they told us there was no confirmation of the move yet.

That said, if Williams does join, he will slot straight into the halves alongside Isaiya Katoa, leaving Nikorima surplus to requirements, or battling for a utility spot on the bench, despite his excellent form across 2025 and 2026.

Other NRL clubs could yet make a play, but the Super League may be his best chance of regular game time.

Despite the noted struggles at the Dolphins, coach Kristian Woolf said after the club's most recent game that he will wants to retain the the 18-time New Zealand international.

"I love Kodi, I love what he brings to the club and watching him and Katoa play together," Woolf said.

"It's something we're trying to work out [with regards to a contract]; it'll happen over the next few weeks."