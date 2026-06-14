Melbourne Storm forward Tui Kamikamica's chances of returning to the NRL are dwindling after a setback during his recovery from a stroke.

The NRL world was brought together earlier this year to support Kamikamica after he was admitted to hospital following a stroke.

The forward, one of Fiji's best ever players and a long-term part of the Melbourne Storm's run of success, was immediately confident of his chance to return to the NRL.

The Storm, who have stood by him the whole way, weren't about to rush him back, but in April, Kamikamica declared he would play again.

It's understood though that Kamikamica is not recovering as well as hoped, with The Sydney Morning Herald reporting his chances of playing again are now deemed "unlikely."

The Storm will likely not retain his signature beyond the end of this year either way, with Kamikamica only signing on for 2026 very late in the piece after being off-contract at the end of 2025.

The one-year extension gave him another chance, but if he does return to action, it's understood it won't be in Melbourne, with English Super League clubs showing some form of interest in his services.

Kamikamica is also keen on playing for Fiji at the Rugby League World Cup this year, to be held throughout October and November in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, but it's understood that dream is also unlikely.

The 32-year-old, who was born in Fiji, has played 142 games for the Storm since his debut in 2017, to go with 22 Tests for Fiji, the first of which were in 2016 before his debut in the NRL.