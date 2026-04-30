PNG Chiefs head of football Michael Chammas has confirmed details surrounding the playing contract of Alex Johnston.

Reports surfaced last week that Johnston has signed with the Chiefs, however, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Johnston even went to his Instagram to share the news of the announcement after counter-reports emerged that there was no deal yet.

Chammas said there are still finer details to go over, and no contract has been issued for the PNG representative.

"We have been in conversations with Alex for a little while now. Those conversations are ongoing, but we haven't issued or signed a contract," Chammas said.

"We have made it clear from the outset that we see him playing a pivotal role at the club so we hope we can do something with him in the coming days."

"We are in the process now of putting together the final pieces of that, so I'm confident that in the next few days things will be put in place," he added.

"Alex knows how important he is to us, and how important he is to the country, so we hope we will get that done."

The NRL's greatest try-scorer, along with Luai, who boasts a four-time premiership-winning record, is an enormous win for the Melanesian club if Johnston eventually signs on the dotted line.

With fears that players will not want to relocate, an agreement between the two international governments, which includes tax benefits and accommodation incentives, has been put in place to lure players to become part of the Chiefs outfit.

There are several other players linked to the PNG outfit including Cameron McInnes, Jack Williams, Connor Watson and Joseph Manu.