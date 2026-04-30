Off the back of the Brisbane Broncos' grand final win, three of their stars travelled to Papua New Guinea as part of the club's trophy tour.

Adam Reynolds, Ezra Mam and Ben Hunt visited Port Moresby, also meeting the nation's prime minister, James Marape, who, according to the latter, tried to sell to them the idea of joining the PNG Chiefs.

"We met the prime minister, and he was trying to sweet-talk us all," Hunt told the media.

"He was saying to come over for the tax-free cash and whatnot, he was offering 'Reyno' a job to come over as coach and everything.

"He was really wheeling and dealing."

At the time, Reynolds had not yet formally announced his retirement from rugby league and was able to negotiate his future.

As for Hunt, he is still off contract and is free to negotiate with rivals, but is extremely unlikely to make such a move this late in his career, while Mam is contracted to the Broncos till the end of the 2029 season.

However, Hunt admitted that seeing high-profile stars like Jarome Luai commit had sparked interest in the players' community.

"There's always a little bit of talk around the club about different things when, especially when you see players sign like that," he continued.

Apart from Luai, the Chiefs have also secured the signature of Alex Johnston, putting them well on track to have a competitive squad come their inaugural season in 2028.