North Queensland Cowboys superstar Jeremiah Nanai has narrowed his focus to getting the Cowboys on track to finish in the finals over an Origin call-up this season.

Nanai returned to the field for the first time in 2026 last weekend against the Cronulla Sharks after suffering a shoulder injury for Samoa in the Pacific Championships last year.

He underwent shoulder reconstruction, spending his summer in rehab and missing the Cowboys' historic season opener in Las Vegas.

The star back-rower played all three games last year for the QLD Maroons, however, Code Sports has revealed he believes it's been too soon since his return to warrant selection from Billy Slater.

“(I am) just focused on playing good footy for the Cowboys, and getting my job done here. (I will) just try to play some good footy again," Nanai told the publication.

"Origin will be there, but for now, just club footy."

Despite only being 23-years old, Nanai is considered an experienced leader among the Cowboys squad, and is doing his part to help lead the younger crop of players to follow in his footsteps.

"I think I was probably the only senior one (in the rehab squad),” Nanai said.

"It was pretty much just me and a few younger boys. It wasn't too bad. I guess I have just gotta help out those younger ones coming through.

"Definitely, for sure, I reckon (it helped me). You try to help them wherever you can. That's what I try to do, so they gave me a lot to work on. It was good to help them there.

"It's just footy, you don't wanna be injured, especially coming at the end of the season. Unfortunately for myself, I did my shoulder, and it was a long wait.

"It made me miss a lot of footy at the start of the year. Unfortunately, I wanted to be out there with the boys, start of the year. That's just footy, you just gotta get stuck into it, get your rehab done, and make sure you do everything right to get yourself back out there."

Nanai has represented the Maroons on eight occasions since his NRL debut in 2021.

He made a name for himself in 2022 by becoming a try-scoring specialist forward, recording 17 tries in 23 games from the second-row position.

Cowboys coach Todd Payten has named Nanai to start in the second row for their clash against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Friday.