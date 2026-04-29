Fresh off the official signing of their marquee player Jarome Luai, the PNG Chiefs are looking to strike again, with Parramatta Eels forward Jack Williams on the radar for the club.

The hardworking middle is without a contract in 2028, with foxsports.com.au revealing multiple sources have told the publication that the Chiefs are keeping a close eye on him.

Given he will be 31 when they enter the competition, he would be an excellent pickup for the Chiefs looking to bolster their middle with quality experience.

The Cooma Colts junior made his debut with the Cronulla Sharks in 2018, recording 124 appearances in black, white and blue.

With a high-effort work rate and proven to be defensively strong in the engine room, Williams has taken his game to a new level since his arrival at the Eels in 2025.

It earned him selection for Australia in the PM XIII fixture in 2025, along with promotion into the Eels' leadership group.

The Chiefs are also closing in on the announcement of Alex Johnston as their second signing for the Melanesian club.

Johnston went to his Instagram to share the news on Tuesday after telling teammates on Tuesday morning of his departure.

The Rabbitohs gave the greatest try-scorer of all time a special exemption to negotiate with the Chiefs early to sort out a deal.

"Yeah, he told us this morning. Look, you've got to be happy for the bloke," said teammate Sean Keppie.

"He's given so much to the game and to see him get that first position over there is pretty cool to see.

"I'm pretty sure they're going to do some pretty good things over there, so he'll grab it with both hands and he's already scored so many tries, hopefully he can score some more, but not against us."

With the Chiefs looking to lock down Williams along with Johnston and Luai as their first three signings, it highlights a powerful message of the leadership qualities the club will contain in its maiden season in the competition.