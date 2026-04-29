Former Sydney Roosters centre Joseph Manu has been linked with a shock return to the NRL following a stint in the 15-man union code.

Following reports on Sunday that Manu is in the sights of the PNG Chiefs, things have escalated quickly since the confirmation of Jarome Luai as the inaugural signing of the Melanesian club.

Because of the astonishing tax incentives and war chest of a salary cap that the Chiefs possess, they may be one of the few teams making a play for Manu.

When speaking on SEN 1170, The Front Office with Vossy, NRL journalist David Riccio outlined how the Chiefs can land the Kiwi international.

"This has been doing the rounds... it's a byproduct of his talent," Riccio said.

"While he's still playing at an elite level and knowing the elite level he can get to still at his age, he will always be in the discussion in and around NRL clubs.

"It will come down to money for Joey Manu... he's not going to come back for anything less than $700,000.

"Now, for the Chiefs, this is the salary cap advantage that they do have, so absolutely they could make a play for him because of the tax breaks that they receive.

"They can get to the money that other clubs can't get to pay in excess of $700,000 for a centre." Manu's contract in French rugby has a timely expiration, which would allow him to join the Chiefs in their maiden endeavour in 2028 in a seamless return to the NRL.

With Manu's father stating PNG "could be an option," it would be an amazing recruitment achievement following Luai and Alex Johnston, who have yet to be formally announced.

“We are looking at options at the moment, and the next level would be to see how it (living in PNG) would have an impact on him," he said to CODE Sports last week.

“Joey is evaluating what to do.

“There is no 100 per cent call he would go to PNG, but it is certainly attractive because of the tax-free dollars. They are a new franchise, and they will be looking for recruits.

“Even if he is going to consider (the Chiefs), he would want to look at Papua New Guinea and see it for real. There are definitely some things he misses about the NRL.”

Although his old club, the Sydney Roosters, may come knocking as they look at a change in guard following the departure of Mark Nawaqanitawase at year's end and the looming retirement of Daniel Tupou in the coming years.

The New Zealand Warriors are also an option, with Manu's strong ties to his Kiwi heritage and the departure of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck freeing up some space in the back line.

The Chiefs will officially kick off their campaign next year when the inaugural squad begins preseason training in November 2027.