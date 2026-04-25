The Papua New Guinea Chiefs are in the box seat to sign former Sydney Roosters star Joseph Manu for their entry into the NRL in 2028.

It would be a massive signing coup for the incoming 19th club, with Code Sports revealing that Manu is open to quitting rugby union and making the move to the Chiefs as a franchise player.

The former Roosters centre is currently playing rugby union in France, where his current contract expires at the end of 2027, making him available to join the Chiefs in their maiden year.

Code Sports spoke with his father, Nooroa, revealing that his son is looking at multiple options and is certainly interested in being a maiden signing for the Melanesian country.

The former Kiwi centre is returning to Australian shores in two months' time, where conversations around his future are certainly set to ramp up.

“Yes, PNG is an option,” he said.

“We are looking at options at the moment and the next level would be to see how it (living in PNG) would have an impact on him.

“Joey is coming back here around June. He is going to weigh up his options. He has another year in France and he may look at league. He is at a crossroads you could say.

“Obviously he will look at the risks of coming back as well.

“Joey is signed for another year, so he is there for this year and next year. But he is deciding what to do next. He is having a think about his options.

“He is going to weigh up whether to stay in rugby, have another year there, or come back to the NRL.”

With tax-related benefits spearheading incentives for players to move to Papua New Guinea, it would be a massive play by head of football Michael Chammas to get the ball rolling with a superstar signing in Manu.

He would no doubt be tabled an offer upwards of some of the biggest we've seen in the NRL, however, his old stomping ground may come knocking if he becomes available.

“Joey is evaluating what to do,” his father added.

“There is no 100 per cent call he would go to PNG, but it is certainly attractive because of the tax-free dollars. They are a new franchise and they will be looking for new recruits.

“Even if he is going to consider (the Chiefs), he would want to look at Papua New Guinea and see it for real. There are definitely some things he misses about the NRL.

“Obviously he loves the Roosters.

“They were good to him and he was good for them. They will be an option, but it will come down to who is still around at the Roosters in their set up.

“It's hard to say if he will come back for sure. If his wife has a big say with missing family, maybe he will come back, but Joe wants to make sure what his next move is.

“It's a little bit different when you are over in France, but the people there have taken really good care of him.

“He is travelling with a young family but there is also the lifestyle to consider. He did like Sydney. He and his wife will make a decision on what to do.”

The Kiwi international may be a genuine option to return to the tri-colours, with the retirement of Daniel Tupou looming, along with Mark Nawaqanitawase leaving for rugby union.

Pieces could certainly be shuffled around to accommodate Manu for a return to Bondi.

However, with Reuben Garrick making his way to the Roosters next year, along with Tommy Talau, Billy Smith and Cody Ramsey in the ranks, the most logical return to the NRL points towards the Chiefs.