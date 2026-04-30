Often considered rugby league's greatest import, Sam Burgess continues to excel in the sport as head coach of the Warrington Wolves.

Since taking over the English side in 2024, Burgess has demonstrated success with a 62 per cent win rate across 76 games.

Currently sitting third on the Super League ladder, Burgess remains off-contract at the end of this season, but the Wolves reportedly have no intention of letting the 37-year-old go.

Speaking to the media, Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick admitted discussions had commenced on extending Burgess' time in England.

“We've had some preliminary discussions already," he said.

“Sam's keen to stay. We'll just have to watch this space with that one.”

Crowe to have last crack at keeping Burgess at Burrow
ST HELENS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 22: Actor and co-owner of South Sydney Rabbitohs Russell Crowe and former South Sydney Rabbitohs player Sam Burgess (L) in discussion before the World Club Challenge match between St Helens and South Sydney Rabbitohs at Langtree Park on February 22, 2015 in St Helens, England. The match is the climax of the newly expanded World Club Series. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Burgess was a strong contender to take over as the head coach of England, the national rugby league team, before Brian McDermott was announced.

He is also often touted as a future NRL head coach, with many tipping he could be the long-term successor to Wayne Bennett at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Burgess was previously at Souths as an assistant head coach before being relieved of his duties due to a spat with then head coach Jason Demetriou over training standards.