The Canberra Raiders have confirmed that star five-eighth Ethan Strange has been ruled out of this weekend's game against the Gold Coast Titans due to an ankle injury.

The 21-year-old playmaker suffered an ankle injury in last week's loss against the Tigers; however, he returned to the field to carry out the rest of the game.

Although the Raiders are yet to confirm who will now partner Ethan Sanders in the halves, Daine Laurie is expected to slot into the role.

Laurie made his debut for the club last weekend.

Strange's return timeline has not been set; the club stated they will reassess him ahead of Round 10.