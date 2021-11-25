SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 13: Felise Kaufusi of the Storm scores a try during the round 14 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Melbourne Storm at the Sydney Cricket Ground on August 13, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Dolphins have confirmed their first-ever signing ahead of their inception into the NRL for 2023, with Queensland star Felise Kaufusi joining the league newcomers on a three-year deal.

After battling to land a high-profile signature, the Redcliffe-based club have swooped on the Storm forward to kickstart their signing spree.

The dual premiership forward will bring 152 games of NRL experience to the Brisbane club, along with four Tests for Australia and 12 Origin appearances for the Maroons.

FELISE KAUFUSI
Second-row
Storm
2021 SEASON AVG
30.5
Tackles Made
0.1
Tries
0.9
Tackle Breaks

Speaking on the signing, Dolphins chief executive Terry Reader expressed his excitement in acquiring the 29-year-old.

“It is imperative the Dolphins build a squad that contains players of
representative calibre and Felise certainly fits that mould,” Reader said in a club statement.

“He has played 12 Origin matches for Queensland as well as representing
Australia, so will bring some important experience to the playing group we are
building to debut in the competition.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 24: Felise Kaufusi of the Storm reacts during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at Gosch's Paddock on July 24, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

“The fact that that he grew up in Bundaberg is also a positive for Queensland’s
newest professional sporting team."

Kaufusi boasts a stellar win-rate of 76% from his 152 games in purple, winning 116 games and recording just 36 losses.

 