The Dolphins have confirmed their first-ever signing ahead of their inception into the NRL for 2023, with Queensland star Felise Kaufusi joining the league newcomers on a three-year deal.

After battling to land a high-profile signature, the Redcliffe-based club have swooped on the Storm forward to kickstart their signing spree.

The dual premiership forward will bring 152 games of NRL experience to the Brisbane club, along with four Tests for Australia and 12 Origin appearances for the Maroons.

FELISE KAUFUSI

Second-row Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 30.5

Tackles Made 0.1

Tries 0.9

Tackle Breaks

Speaking on the signing, Dolphins chief executive Terry Reader expressed his excitement in acquiring the 29-year-old.

“It is imperative the Dolphins build a squad that contains players of

representative calibre and Felise certainly fits that mould,” Reader said in a club statement.

“He has played 12 Origin matches for Queensland as well as representing

Australia, so will bring some important experience to the playing group we are

building to debut in the competition.

“The fact that that he grew up in Bundaberg is also a positive for Queensland’s

newest professional sporting team."

Kaufusi boasts a stellar win-rate of 76% from his 152 games in purple, winning 116 games and recording just 36 losses.