After nine rounds and two weeks of finals, the Magpies and Warriors have outlasted 15 other teams to earn a spot in the Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final.

Taking place at CommBank Stadium on Saturday, Zero Tackle previews the clash that will see one team enter the record books as the 2024 Harold Matthews Cup premiers.

Western Suburbs Magpies

Finishing the regular season in second place, the Magpies have been the team to beat this season and are loaded with talent.

It is also the first time they have reached the Grand Final since winning it in 2022, with that team consisting of NRL players Lachlan Galvin, Kit Laulilii, and Tallyn Da Silva.

The heavy favourites, the team met and trained with the NRL squad earlier this week to gain tips and advice on how to play in the finals.

"It's such an exciting week for the boys and their families," coach Stephen Isdale told Tigers Media.

"My instructions have been to prepare well and enjoy the week together. We have lost middle forward Maddax Fui but Henari Reti comes in and is ready to go.

"As a coach I said from day one that I would be picking a squad that I was confident in, and everyone of them has played their part this season.

"Every player has played a minimum of two games in the season, so all the boys can be proud of what they've done to help this team get to the big one."

Player to Watch: Heamasi Makasini

A standout in the centres, Makasini has scored 66 points this season which has included ten tries - he finished as the Harold Matthews Cup leading try-scorer in the regular season.

A player to watch, he is also a member of the Under-16s NSW Waratahs team and represented the Under-16s Australian rugby union side last year.

A student of Newington College, his physical presence in attack and defence, football intelligence and skill have created him into a future NRL talent.

New Zealand Warriors

After taking four games to record their first victory in competition history, the Warriors sneaked into the finals before defeating the Canterbury Bulldogs last weekend.

Now, they are looking to make history by winning the Harold Matthew Cup premiership in their maiden season in the competition.

“We always knew we had the ability, but for these young guys to get used to the travel and standard of footy has taken a while,” Warriors pathways manager Tony Iro told News Corp.

“They got a lot of belief out of their win over Parramatta (in the semi final).

“They've worked really hard and we've had a couple of things in the back half of the year go our way. It's not a long season, but to give our guys the chance to experience pressure football.”

Player to Watch: Kaawyn Patterson

The team's hooker, Patterson, has been able to provide quickness from the ruck and provided five line breaks to go with his four tries.

Patterson will be looking to take control of the game in the middle of the park and his leadership with the forwards is outstanding, considering he his still quite young and lacks experience.

Teams (Head to Head)

Fullback: Ali Hicham Karnib / Joseph Ratcliffe

Wing: Tyson Walker / Ezekiel Davidson-Faaiuaso

Centre: Glassie Glassie / Jeremiah Lemana

Centre: Heamasi Makasini / Turama Parainhi

Wing: Thomas Goodfield / Kairus Booth

Five-Eighth: Jhevon Lele / Tyson Hansen

Halfback: Alex Isdale (c) / Jack Thompson

Prop: Christian Taupau-Moors / Hudsyn Frost

Hooker: Ashton Large / Kaawyn Patterson

Prop: Henare Reti / Gordon Pailegutu Taanuu Afoa

Second Row: Teancam Epati / Dezman Laban

Second Row: Phoenix Godinet / Militonimolela Sikuvea

Lock: Peter Taai / Lennox Tuiloma

Interchange:

14. Lorima Cosgrave / Boston Krone

15. Siotaem Havea Jr / Romana Whitiora

16. Malcolm Mailo / Houma Fotu

17. Peter French / Isaiah Savea

Last Time They Met

The two sides have not faced each other yet this season, and with this being the Warriors' first season in the competition, the game will make the first time the two teams will face off against each other.

Road to the Grand Final

Western Suburbs Magpies

Round 1 - Bye

Round 2 - def Melbourne Storm (44-22)

Round 3 - def Newcastle Knights (18-16)

Round 4 - def North Sydney Bears (40-12)

Round 5 - def Canberra Raiders (36-12)

Round 6 - def Balmain Tigers (38-0)

Round 7 - def South Sydney Rabbitohs (26-14)

Round 8 - def Sydney Roosters (32-22)

Round 9 - drew with Parramatta Eels (16-16)

Finals Week 2 - def Cronulla Sharks (8-6)

New Zealand Warriors

Round 1 - def by Parramatta Eels (34-6)

Round 2 - Bye

Round 3 - def by Sydney Rosters (28-18)

Round 4 - def South Sydney Rabbitohs (22-17)

Round 5 - def Balmain Tigers (16-4)

Round 6 - def Illawarra Steelers (26-16)

Round 7 - def Canberra Raiders (26-10)

Round 8 - def Cronulla Sharks (40-10)

Round 9 - def St George Dragons (46-10)

Finals Week 1- def Parramatta Eels (30-20)

Finals Week 2- def Canterbury Bulldogs (12-10)

How to Watch?

The 2024 Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final will be broadcast live on NSWRL TV at 12:00 (AEST) on Saturday, April 27. The game can also be watched live in attendance at CommBank Stadium.