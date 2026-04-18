Penrith Panthers hooker Mitch Kenny is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines, with scans confirming an 8–12 week recovery period following a leg fracture sustained in Friday night's win over the Dolphins.

Kenny was taken from the field and transported to hospital in Darwin, where scans later revealed a fractured fibula along with a syndesmosis injury. He was discharged late on Friday night and is now set to return to Sydney, where he will undergo surgery next week.

The injury occurred during a hip drop tackle from Dolphins five-eighth Kodi Nikorima, who will miss 2–3 matches through suspension following the incident.

A key figure in Penrith's spine, Kenny's absence leaves a notable gap for the Panthers, with Freddy Lussick set to take over the dummy-half role in the coming weeks.

Despite the severity of the injury, Kenny moved quickly to reassure fans, taking to Instagram to provide an update.

"Feet up for a little while. No malice or intent in it, just an unfortunate part of the game we play. Thanks for all the messages and support, I'll be sweet".

While the Panthers will feel the loss of one of their most reliable contributors, the focus now shifts to Kenny's recovery, with the club hopeful he can return later in the season as they push towards another finals campaign.