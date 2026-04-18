The NRL's Match Review Committee (MRC) has handed down its findings from Friday night's double-header, with a pair of incidents resulting in significant suspensions following the clashes between the Canberra Raiders and Melbourne Storm, and the Dolphins and Penrith Panthers.

Canberra forward Hudson Young is facing time on the sidelines after being charged with a grade-two careless high tackle on Melbourne's Sua Fa'alogo. Young has been hit with a two-match ban with an early plea, which would increase to three matches should he choose to contest the charge and be found guilty.

In the later game, Dolphins playmaker Kodi Nikorima was also charged over an incident that left Panthers hooker Mitch Kenny hospitalised with a suspected leg fracture. Nikorima's tackle has been graded as a level-three careless offence, carrying the same sanction as Young — a two-match suspension with an early plea, rising to three matches if unsuccessfully challenged at the judiciary.

Several other players were sanctioned with fines following separate incidents across the two matches.

Dolphins winger Manaia Waitere was charged with a grade one careless high tackle on Noah Martin, attracting a $1,800 fine with an early plea, which increases to $2,500 if contested and found guilty.

Meanwhile, Dolphins forward Morgan Knowles and teammate Thomas Gilbert were both cited for grade-one dangerous contact. Knowles was charged over an incident involving Panthers prop Moses Leota, while Gilbert's charge stemmed from contact on Thomas Jenkins. Both players face a $1,000 fine with an early plea, rising by $500 if they contest the charges and are found guilty.