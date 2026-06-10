When the South Sydney Rabbitohs run out on Thursday night against the Brisbane Broncos, the result will matter far less than the message stitched into every jersey.

In a rare show of unity across clubs, both sides will honour former teammate Jai Arrow, who was forced to retire last month after revealing he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Arrow's career, which began at Brisbane and flourished at South Sydney, will be symbolically present in every minute of the clash — a meeting of his first and most recent NRL homes.

The Rabbitohs will wear a stripped-back “whiteout” jersey, with the only colour appearing on the back where “ARROW” will be printed in green across every player's nameplate. The design reflects a deliberate decision to remove all distractions, focusing entirely on their former teammate.

The club explained the meaning behind the jersey on Wednesday.

“ARROW

"Stripped back. Past the colour. Past the noise. As far as it goes.

"One name left on the back of the jersey. The man who earned it.

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"The same strength he has always played with, he carries now.

"We carry it with him.

"We've got your back, Arrow.”

Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said the decision was made to honour both the person and the player in the most respectful way possible.

“We felt it was appropriate to strip everything back for this game from our jersey, no distractions for the eye, all focus on the only colour on the jersey, which is the name ARROW in green on the back of all of our players,” Solly said.

“Jai has earned everyone's respect at our Club; at every Club at which he has played, including our opponents this week, the Broncos; and indeed everyone across the game and, increasingly, in all walks of life.

“He always played with passion, with heart, and a deep care for his teammates and his Club.

“It's now our turn to return that passion, heart and care to him in his fight against MND.”

In recognition of Arrow's contribution, he has also been named in the Rabbitohs' squad list in the number 23 jersey for the clash.

The Broncos will also pay tribute in their own way, wearing their navy Cyril Connell jersey with “Jai” printed above the Brisbane logo alongside his former club number “222”.

After the match, the Broncos jerseys will be auctioned, with all proceeds going directly to Arrow and his family to support them through the challenges ahead.

Arrow's NRL journey spanned 24 appearances for Brisbane across two seasons before a move to South Sydney, where he went on to play 98 games over five years.