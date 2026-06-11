The NSWRL has announced the squad that will take on the Queensland Maroons in the State of Origin Under 19s fixture.

The squad, made up of 20 players, features some of the greatest talent in the country through the NSW Cup, Jersey Flegg and SG Ball competitions.

The 2026 SG Ball premiers, the Sydney Roosters, dominate the squad with five players, including Player of the Year Carter Mareko, accompanied by four of his teammates: Rex Bassingthwaighte, Darcy Smith, Eddy Cayless and James Finegan.

Toby Winter and Diesel Hagan from the Newcastle Knights system also made the squad, who were defeated by the tri-colours in the SG Ball Grand Final.

Young gun brotherly duo Ashton and Onitoni Large will also feature in the side, with both talented spine players progressing nicely through the Sea Eagles ranks and are no doubt in the long-term plans for the club.

The Blues will be looking to reclaim the shield after a nail-biting 23-22 loss last year on the Sunshine Coast.

Former NSW Blues representative Josh Jackson will coach the side for the second year in a row.

Blues Under 19s Squad

Rex Bassingthwaighte (Sydney Roosters)

Toby Batten (Redcliffe Dolphins)

Talmage Brown (Penrith Panthers)

Eddy Cayless (Sydney Roosters)

Thomas Dellow (Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)

James Finegan (Sydney Roosters)

Diesel Hagan (Newcastle Knights)

Marcellus Iakopo (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Dayne Jennings (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Ashton Large (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Onitoni Large (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles)

Carter Mareko (Sydney Roosters)

Archie Mesritz (North Queensland Cowboys)

Christopher Petrus (Parramatta Eels)

Jope Rauqe (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Darcy Smith (Sydney Roosters)

Ryda Talagi (Parramatta Eels)

Roman Tuaimau (Canberra Raiders)

Christian Taupau-Moors (Wests Tigers)

Toby Winter (Newcastle Knights)

The Blues will be based in Sydney before hosting the Maroons at North Sydney Oval on June 18.