The Manly Sea Eagles have identified a replacement for Reuben Garrick, with Starford To'a emerging as an option to replace the Gerringong Lions junior.

Garrick will depart the Sea Eagles at the end of the year after picking up a solid three-year contract with the Sydney Roosters for 2027 onwards.

It leaves a vacant starting spot open on the Northern Beaches, with the Daily Telegraph revealing Starford To'a has been floated around as an option for Kieran Foran's outfit.

To'a was granted permission by the Wests Tigers to look elsewhere to secure his future, despite signing an extension last year.

It is understood that the Tigers are looking to free up cash to retain some of their star forwards, including Samuela Fainu.

The club also signed Jake Averillo for 2027 on a long-term deal as a succession plan to Jarome Luai in the halves, who will be departing the club at the end of next year.

The Sea Eagles have the luxury of elite backline depth and can also look at Clayton Faulalo or Josh Feledy as options for the right centre position. Throw in Blake Wilson, who also has NRL experience, and the Sea Eagles have a few backline reshuffle options following Garrick's departure.

To'a has played 88 matches since his NRL debut in 2019 with the Newcastle Knights. He then moved to Sydney in 2022, where he is enjoying his fifth year at the Tigers, while also representing Tonga on the international stage in 2023.

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Although as of recently, To'a has struggled to get starting time this year with the emergence of Heamasi Makasini among others, limiting him to three appearances for the joint venture in 2026.

Following reports that Averillo will play centre in his first year at the club before Luai departs suggests that To'a's time in the Tigers NRL side may be fading.