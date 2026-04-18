Tom Jenkins' red-hot start to the 2026 season is doing more than lighting up scoreboards — it's quickly turning him into one of the most in-demand players on the market.

Off-contract at the end of the year, the Panthers winger is putting together a season that is becoming impossible for rival clubs to ignore, continuing his remarkable try-scoring streak in Friday night's thriller.

Jenkins played a key role in leading his team to golden point that ultimately saw Nathan Cleary ice a field goal to seal a 23-22 win.

The 25-year-old has now scored multiple tries every game in seven consecutive matches — a new record — and sits on 16 tries after just seven rounds.

That tally already has him more than halfway towards the modern-era single-season record of 30, held by Alex Johnston in 2021 and 2022.

It marks a dramatic rise for Jenkins, whose place in the side was under scrutiny at the start of the year after he missed out on finals selection in 2025. Since then, he has gone from fringe option to one of the competition's most lethal finishers.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary was quick to praise Jenkins post-match, while also acknowledging — with a hint of humour — the pressure his form is putting on the club's ability to retain him.

“It's a funny thing about scoring tries, especially if you're a winger. There's a lot of good lead-up work done inside you a lot of the time,” Cleary said.

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“But the one at halftime was a great try. He scored another one like that recently as well. He's nailing everything that's coming his way, so it's a great story.

“He's been really good for us.

"We are definitely working pretty hard (to keep Jenkins)."

With Jenkins' value rising by the week, attention is now turning to his future — and how long Penrith can keep him off the open market.

"Doesn't help when he's scoring tries every week", Cleary joked.

"Nah, we definitely want him.

"I think 'Milk' came back to our club cause he loves it here, and he is at his best when he is with us. So let's hope we can sort something out."