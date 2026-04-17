Penrith hooker Mitch Kenny is facing the prospect of emergency surgery as early as Saturday after suffering a serious leg injury in Darwin during the Panthers' 23-22 extra-time win.

Kenny was taken straight to hospital following the incident, with early fears pointing to a suspected fracture stemming from a controversial hip drop tackle by Dolphins five-eighth Kodi Nikorima in the 17th minute of the game.

The 28-year-old, a crucial part of Penrith's spine, is now awaiting further assessment, with the club anxiously awaiting confirmation on the extent of the damage.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary did little to ease concerns post-match, conceding the injury could be severe.

"We're fearing," he admitted. "Yeah, it's pretty serious.

"All I've heard is that we would like to get him home if we can.

"Ultimately, it's just going to depend on how bad it is. He's getting an X-Ray now"

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The timing of the injury could not be worse for Kenny, who had been building a case for State of Origin selection in the sky blue jersey next month.

Those hopes now appear dashed, with the severity of the injury expected to sideline him for an extended period.

The incident itself has sparked debate, with Nikorima sin-binned and placed on report after officials recognised the seriousness of Kenny's condition.

The Dolphins playmaker is now likely headed for the judiciary on Tuesday, where the grading of the tackle will be determined.

Despite the controversy, Cleary downplayed any suggestion of foul intent.

"It just happens," he said. "Mitch did something similar a few weeks ago to Izzy Iongi. So, I don't think there's any malice in that, just unfortunate."

Penrith will now be forced to adjust, with Freddy Lussick stepping into the dummy-half role.

Cleary expressed confidence in the replacement, despite the challenge of filling Kenny's absence.

"Yeah, it's a tough one (because) he's a hard man to replace," he said.

"But, you know, Freddy's done a good job for us, in the Storm game and came on and did a good job tonight."

There was also a brief scare for fullback Dylan Edwards during the match, though early signs suggest the damage is not serious.

"Yeah, I was a bit worried to be honest," he said.

"I think he's just got a good pull in his glutes. So, yeah, I think he's all right."

With Kenny's diagnosis still pending, the Panthers now face an anxious wait, as they prepare for life without one of their most reliable players.