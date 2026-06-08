Newcastle Knights star second rower Dylan Lucas is set for a starting position call-up for the NSW Blues back row in their State of Origin Game 2 clash in Melbourne.

Lucas has been on-fire in clubland and is set to be rewarded for his efforts in the Hunter.

The 25-year-old spent the opening Blues camp on the extended bench, absorbing all the learnings from rubbing shoulders with some of the game's best.

He is set to replace wrecking-ball Haumole Olakau'atu, with journalist David Riccio indicating on Channel 7's Agenda Setters: Rugby League that a switch is in-bound.

"(Dylan Lucas) He's been on Laurie Daley's radar for some time and certainly as this afternoon progresses, guys, I can tell you that he is firming for a stunning debut," Riccio said.

Co-panelist and former NRL star Aaron Woods chimed in, "starting or?", with Riccio confirming it was a "starting debut".

Olakau'atu has been in career-best form and last week against the Rabbitohs recorded one of the most damaging performances of all-time, producing 140 post-contact metres. He ran for more metres after contact than any South Sydney forward ran with the ball before hitting the defensive line. Compounded by his ball-playing ability and fierce defensive prowess, it is a massive call from Daley and the Blues coaching staff.

"For the New South Wales Blues. Now that is yet to be confirmed and we may see some ducks and drakes all the way till kickoff with the Blues but certainly the mail going around Sydney was that Dylan Lucas could be set for a stunning starting debut for the Blues," Riccio added.

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"Now it would come at the casualty of one of the Blues back rows being Haumole Olakau'atu or Hudson Young.

"The tip is it could be Olakau'atu."

It makes the call even more interesting given Lucas is a predominantly left edge back rower, with Olakau'atu positioned on the right all throughout his career.

The Blues will confirm their starting side on Tuesday morning, then prepare for Game 2 of the series on June 17.