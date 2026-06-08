There is plenty of speculation mounting that former cross-code star Israel Folau is eyeing a return to the NRL.

Folau last played in the 13-man code in 2010 with the Brisbane Broncos, and is being shopped to the Wests Tigers, according to fresh reports from 2GB and Spiro Christopoulo.

The former Wallaby is plotting a return to the NRL at 37-years of age and is seeking a train-and-trial deal, with Benji Marshall being approached by Folau's camp to try to get a deal done.

It could happen as early as before the June 30 deadline.

"It's my information today that he has been shopped around to the Wests Tigers. I'm told that Benji Marshall has been approached by Israel Folau's manager and there is talk that a train and trial deal could be done as soon as before the June 30 deadline. I have spoken to multiple sources," journalist Spiro Christopoulos said on air.

News Corp however are reporting the Tigers weren't interested in Folau's services. It's unclear at this stage if his camp have reached out to other clubs.

Folau's departure from the NRL came as one of the biggest 'what-if' storylines out of the code, showcasing elite speed, skill and talent who represented the Kangaroos and the QLD Maroons before his exit.

The polarising figure played 91 matches over his four-year stint in the NRL, with an elite strike rate of 73 tries within the space.