A judge has described Talatau Amone's reasoning as "absurd" in dismissing an appeal at court.

Amone was found guilty in court last December of damaging property and intimidation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but avoided prison time, instead being sentenced to a two-year community corrections order and 300 hours of community service.

The charge came after it was alleged he had armed himself with a hammer and chased a tradesman off the roof of a home over an argument over where a car was parked.

It was found in court that Amone had first jumped on top of the vehicle - belonging to the tradesman - and then onto the roof, chasing him onto a neighbouring roof where the tradesman injured himself.

That saw his contract with the St George Illawarra Dragons torn up, and, the NRL hit Amone with a deregistration for any club to be able to sign him this year.

According to NCA Newswire's Steve Zemek, the appeal came as Amone's barrister John Korn questioned the credibility of witnesses and that CCTV footage of Amone appearing to run from the incident in a nearby street was actually footage of him going for a run as a high level athlete.

Judge William Fitzsimmons labelled that as "absurd" though, also finding the evidence presented by the victims was truthful.

“The submission that a reasonable inference that he was running as part of his exercise regime ... is bordering on absurd and utterly lacks credibility," the judge said according to the report.

Amone had played 54 NRL games prior to his contract being torn up.