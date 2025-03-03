Departing the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of the 2024 NRL season, forward Liam Knight has finally found a new club after being on the hunt for a team for several months.

Spending the past two seasons at the Canterbury Bulldogs, Knight failed to break into the first-grade team and was continually overlooked in favour of younger players such as Bailey Hayward, Harry Hayes, Kurtis Morrin, and Lipoi Hopoi.

Moving down the pecking order, the Bulldogs decided against renewing his contract, and he was linked with a move back to the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Leeds Rhinos.

Following months of looking for a new team, Knight has decided to take his talents overseas to the Super League for the first time in his career, with John Cartwright confirming his signature to Hull FC.

Only signed for the 2025 season, his arrival comes after former Manly Sea Eagles and New Zealand Warriors forward Ligi Sao suffered a season-ending knee injury in which he ruptured his patella tendon.

"He's in. He's training. He hasn't done a pre-season but he's been training on his own," Cartwright said on Knight.

"I know Liam, and he's a very fit lad anyway. I know he'll be keen to play, but we've just got to monitor how much he's done, especially contact-wise, going into a big game next week."

Classified as a journeyman, the 30-year-old will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the squad having played 83 first-grade matches for the Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles, Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

A former U20s NSW Blues junior, he hopes to exceed expectations during his time overseas and is aiming to secure a contract with an NRL team from 2026 onwards.