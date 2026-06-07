The Gold Coast Titans have withdrawn a contract offer for Brisbane Broncos outside back Jesse Arthars after missing a deadline to confirm the deal.

Arthars failed to make a decision in time and missed a reported deadline which was on Friday.

The Titans had enough of Arthars stalling, with Code Sports reporting that they have pulled the pin on a $600,000 contract offer over two years.

It means he may have to take his talents overseas or take a significant pay cut to remain at the Broncos.

With all the Broncos' outside backs on deck, Arthars is set to fall out of the starting side, which may prompt him to look at the Super League for a secured starting spot in the Northern Hemisphere.

Josh Hannay was keen for Arthars to make the quick trip down south, given the loss of Phillip Sami to the Dragons next year.

The club gave him an extra week to make a decision but still hadn't finalised on a verdict.

Code Sports also revealed there was interest from Japanese Rugby, and Arthars may test his worth in the 15-man code.

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Arthars spoke on his current contract situation following the Broncos' loss to the Titans on Saturday.

“I'm just trying to focus on footy,” Arthars said to Code Sports.

“I've spoken to ‘Madge' (Broncos coach Michael Maguire) about that.

“I just want to focus on playing good footy for the club and obviously trying to get some wins.

“That's my focus at the moment and I'll just let all that other stuff sort itself out.”

After moving on from Arthars, the Titans will look at other outside backs on the market who are keen to be a part of Hannay's side.