Former St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has thrown his support behind Dean Young getting the long-term role at the club.

Flanagan and the Red V parted ways in April following 11 straight losses, seven to start their 2026 campaign, and four from last year.

Young, a club legend, was announced as the interim head coach shortly after, and since then, things have been looking positive around Wollongong.

The club has signed a plethora of talent, including Luke Metcalf, Phillip Sami, Scott Drinkwater and Connor Watson to join the team next year.

Throw in Keaon Koloamatangi into the young crop of talented forwards at the Dragons and you've got a solid nucleus for a club rebuilding.

Following the signings was the club's first win in 300-odd days against the reigning premiers in the Brisbane Broncos.

Flanagan has seen enough to claim Young is the right man for the job long-term, with the club improving under his guidance.

"I think he probably should, yeah. He's been at the club a long time. He was there with (former coach) Paul McGregor," Flanagan told Triple M when asked if Young should get the gig.

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"And he was interim coach there at the back-end of Paul McGregor's stint. Then he went to the Cowboys to get a bit of experience at another club because he had been at the Dragons as a player and a coach for a long time.

"He's come back and done a really good job working for me for the last three or fours years. So I think he deserves his chance and I don't think the club is silly enough to employ him based on a win-loss ratio for the rest of the year."

Young, accompanied by Ben Hornby , are the leading contenders for the head coach role, given their strong history in the Red V and winning the 2010 premiership together.

It was a courageous move by Young to throw himself into the deep end and take over when the club was under immense pressure. Although the former Dragon has won fans over by blooding some young talent, including Kade Reed, who is destined for a bright future in the red and white.

The risk has paid off, and there is a clear direction the club wants to head in, using its elite Wollongong and South Coast products as the identity of the joint venture.

"He's been a Dragon his whole life. Obviously his father has been involved with the club. He wants to coach this side, no matter what position they are in on the competition table. And the funny thing is... usually when there's a change of coach, the side is usually down the bottom of the competition."

The Dragons will feature in their local derby against the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday afternoon. Given that the Shire-based club has a few injuries, it shapes up as a great opportunity for the Dragons to make it two wins in a row in 2026.