South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Isaiah Tass has opened up about his trouble with injury as he plays his first NRL match since May this week against The Dolphins .

Bursting onto the scene over the past few years and cementing a regular spot in the back-line, Tass's career came to a halt last season as he spent a significant portion of the 2024 campaign on the sidelines.

Only featuring in eight matches, the Mackay-born back was ruled out of the season due to a debilitating ankle injury and his absence was a massive blow as the team finished second-last to end the year.

Ahead of his return match from injury against The Dolphins to kick-off the Rabbitohs 2025 NRL season, Tass opened up on his struggles and frustrations with the severe ankle issue and also spoke about his transition from the centres to the wing.

"Frustrated with that injury and (it being) so early on in the year too. It's been a long stint on the sideline, but happy to be back out there this weekend," Tass said.

"I think that I could have been back and made the rest of the season [2024] but just a bit of hiccups in that process but making good progress and I think it was more just looking out for me and saving my body for this year.

"Everyone in the team (helped me) but we did have a good rehab crew coming through like Lachie [Ilias]. He was right beside me, sort of had a similar injury, so we were in rehab together.

"Having a little daughter and misso at home keeping me busy and keeping my headspace clear and keeping me happy at home (was good too)."

Returning to the field on Friday evening, Tass will transition to the wing with Campbell Graham and Jack Wighton taking the two centre spots.

Despite it being unfamiliar territory for him, he is ready for the challenge and believes it isn't "much different" to the centres, apart from catching the high ball and taking the first couple of runs to begin the attacking sets.

"It's not much different. It's just one step out but it's going to be good underneath the high ball and just make good reads," he added.

"Everyone's got their different playing styles - some halves are different - but whoever's out there on the weekend, I'm sure is going to get all us edges involved.

"I think you've just got to adjust to who's playing there. Everyone's got a different type of different defensive style so whoever's playing inside you, you sort of just got to go off them."