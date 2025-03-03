Canberra Raiders winger Xavier Savage capped off an unforgettable week in Las Vegas with two tries in a clinical and energetic performance.

His two tries came in a five-minute period, allowing his side to seize early momentum and put an unassailable buffer on the scoreboard.

Savage ran a game-high 218 metres, and broke seven tackles, punishing New Zealand for repeated defensive lapses and poor attention to detail in a 30-8 Raiders victory.

It followed Savage's proposal earlier in the week, which the 22-year-old called the highlight of the trip.

The engagement was a fitting emblem of his maturation, with coach Ricky Stuart providing insight into the electrically talented youngster's journey post game.

“Xavier's maturing - I've had to handle some tough days with Xavier building him up and maturing him into an NRL player,” Stuart said.

“He's a great young bloke and is paying dividends to the boys who have all trusted him too.

“I didn't play him two or three years ago when you were pumping him up in the media and I pulled him back.

“I don't blame (the media for pumping him up) because he is exciting. You see the glimpses and I see where he switches off. He doesn't switch off as much now and there's growing up and getting experience.”

Last season was a breakthrough one for Savage, playing 24 games and scoring 15 games which led to a Prime Minister's XIII debut, whetting the appetite for more representative football as he started to realise his potential.

The departure of 219-game NRL veteran Jordan Rapana following last season is a void impossible to replace but provides an excellent opportunity to take more responsibility.

“It was just a case of getting mentally stronger,” Savage said of his development.

“Always thinking positively about things and not taking things in the wrong way – whether it be feedback, injuries or losses or mistakes on the field.

“Handling those better and the club has helped me deal with those things.

“I think that is where it is stemming from and it's showing in my game.

“It's pretty good coming over here, a different atmosphere.

“It's the most energetic crowd I've played in front of so taking that experience back to Aus will be very crucial so carrying that consistency throughout the season will be the focus first and foremost.”