The Dolphins have confirmed the signature of Kodi Nikorima from the start of the 2023 season.

The ex-Bronco and Warrior, who has moved to the South Sydney Rabbitohs in the middle of this season, will add significant depth to the Dolphins' side for 2023.

With the ability to play predominantly at hooker and five-eighth, Nikorima can also line up at fullback or in the forwards, having started at lock last week for South Sydney in the absence of Cameron Murray, who was out in New South Wales Origin camp to go with a host of other forwards missing for the men from Redfern.

Nikorima was known to want to move back to Brisbane, which caused him to chase a release from the Warriors ahead of their permanent move back to Auckland in 2023.

A former New Zealand international, Nikorima has played 151 NRL games.

“We are pleased to be able to provide the opportunity for Kodi and his young family to return to Queensland,” Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said.

“Kodi is yet another example of one of the reasons the Dolphins were brought into the competition – to allow local Queensland players to play NRL in the areas they were developed.

“He joins others such as Felise Kaufusi, Tom Gilbert and Edrick Lee who will be doing just that.

“We know he is a very dangerous player as a hooker who can also provide cover for other positions across the backline.

“Kodi has more than 150 NRL games to his name as well as playing Tests for New Zealand and importantly has a history of performing under our head coach Wayne Bennett.”

The 28-year-old will link up with the Dolphins in November when pre-season gets underway.