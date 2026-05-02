The Manly Sea Eagles' resurgence has just about been the biggest turnaround we have seen in many years in the NRL.

After a winless month to start the year, Anthony Seibold was sacked and replaced with assistant coach Kieran Foran, who only possessed three games of assistant experience before being thrust into interim head coach duties.

Since then, the team has looked unstoppable.

They've gone on a four-game win streak, the first time since their impressive 2021 campaign.

The Sea Eagles outfit made light work of the Dolphins, St George-Illawarra Dragons, North Queensland Cowboys and Parramatta Eels in their 'sugar rush' phase following the appointment.

Foran is arguably the best interim head coach ever in the NRL, the only person to take over a side mid-season and win their first four encounters.

The tough challenge now comes when they face a genuine premiership contender in the Penrith Panthers on Sunday.

It'll give everyone a great indication of where their premiership credentials lie.

With Manly winning three from three away games this season, and winning against the Panthers in the same fixture last year, it's shaping up to be a blockbuster.

If Manly gets the job done again, serious conversations need to be had about the promotion of Foran to full-time head coach beyond this year, given he wants to take the role on.

Here's why Manly must offer him the position:

Fresh out of retirement

'Foz' finished up his NRL career after 318 NRL games, and to be completely honest, the horror injury run he had in the middle of his career suggests he could have hit 400.

He called it time at the Gold Coast Titans last year, still playing at a high-rate despite the evolving rules in the NRL which saw the pace of the game become quicker over time.

As it stands, Foran is the youngest NRL coach out of all 17 teams, meaning, given he played in the era he is currently coaching, he has a tactical advantage over the opposition.

Foran will possess modern ideas for the modern style of football that the NRL landscape is currently showcasing.

Sea Eagles cultural alignment

This one is a no-brainer, Foran played 196 games in the maroon and white and is a premiership-winning five-eighth with the club.

The assignment of Manly DNA to the head coaching role is critical to the club's success, with many attributing Manly's dominance to having their own at the helm.

Bob Fulton, Des Hasler and Geoff Toovey all secured success and had illustrious reigns as head coach in their time, following their distinguished careers as legends on the playing field too.

Fulton coached Manly to two title wins in 1987 and 1996, while Hasler also won two premierships in 2008 and 2011.

Headlining one of those victories was against a salary cap rorting Melbourne Storm side, winning 40-0.

Toovey, despite not claiming a title, came away with a 58% win record over four seasons before he was sacked.

He also led his Manly outfit to three top-four finishes and a whisker away from an NRL premiership in 2013.

Following these successful stints, Sea Eagles fans became comfortable with the head coaching role being Manly DNA only.

It was further shown when Trent Barrett and Seibold came in for head coaching gigs and failed to make a mark on the competition in their respective stints.

If Foran can get the best out of the Sea Eagles and lead them to the finals this year, fans will no-doubt be calling for CEO Jason King to table a contract.

Simplifying their game

It's well known in rugby league that the best coaches in our game aren't necessarily the ones blowing the whistle at training, but more so can manage players off the field and build a great relationship with them to play at their best.

It seems Foran has taken a step back from past coaching precedents, including crunching statistical numbers, precise tactics, and critically analysing opposing teams.

The players look happy and are willing to run through a brick wall for Foran, something we didn't see during the first three weeks of the competition.

He's letting the big boys go forward and off the back of the hard work in the engine room, it's then given the side the right to showcase their potent attack.

Simple footy.

Win the yardage battle, earn the right to spread the ball.

Coming in as coach with the club under immense pressure, it seems Foran's calm and relaxed presence has eased the valve, allowing the team to remain composed and make the best decisions possible on the paddock.

With Manly confirming Joey Walsh will play halfback in his first match of the year, his second game ever, Foran's ability to simplify players' jobs is now at its most crucial.

Clubs will circle quickly!

Manly should be making a decision sooner rather than later on Foran's long-term appointment.

There are plenty of under-achieving clubs in the NRL who would be willing to take a gamble on Foran if Manly stall negotiations.

If he is proven to get the best out of the playing group, some clubs may act if Manly is focused on appointing Matt Ballin or Brad Arthur as their long-term option.

The Sea Eagles travel to CommBank Stadium on Sunday night to face the Penrith Panthers in Foran's greatest challenge yet.