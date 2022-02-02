A mass exodus from the Melbourne Storm has continued to grow, with Kenneath Bromwich following brother Jesse north to the Dolphins for 2023.

The Redcliffe-based franchise, who will play their inaugural NRL season in 2023 after winning the race to be named the competition's next expansion team, confirmed Kenny Bromwich as their seventh signing on Thursday morning.

He has signed a three-year contract with the club, and will link up with not only brother Jesse, but also Queensland State of Origin second-rower Felise Kaufusi, who was the club's first signing.

Kenny Bromwich becomes the club's seventh signing, joining the two Storm stars, experienced South Sydney Rabbitohs' prop Mark Nicholls, Parramatta Eels forward Ray Stone, Brisbane Broncos outside back Jamayne Isaako and young gun Valynce Te Whare.

The deal for Kenny will see him remain with the Dolphins until at least the end of 2025.

Concerns over the Dolphins playing roster however will continue to grow with Kenny Bromwich set to be 31, Jesse 33, Nicholls 33 and Kaufusi 31 when the first ball is kicked in 2023.

They have also recently been linked with former Canberra Raiders' prop Dunamis Lui.

A New Zealand representative and one of the best second-rowers in the game, Bromwich will bring plenty to the Dolphins and is a fantastic signing, with chief executive Terry Reader saying he had all the qualities the club were looking for.

“Kenny Bromwich is yet another player that has all the qualities we are looking for – experience, ability, toughness and a track record of winning,” Reader said.

“Clearly we have placed some real importance on ensuring we have some reliable and experienced players on our roster for the first season.

“Along with his brother Jesse, Felise and also our signing from the Rabbitohs Mark Nicholls, we know we are going to be starting pre-season training with some real leadership in our squad.”

Melbourne Storm CEO Justin Rodski thanked Bromwich for his service to the club.

“Kenny has been a fantastic contributor to Storm on and off the field,” he said in a statement.

“He has been key part of a formidable forward pack that has been the competition’s benchmark and has continued to improve his game year on year.

“While we would have loved to have Kenny stay on with Storm for 2023 and beyond, unfortunately that won’t be happening but we still have this year to enjoy watching him on that left edge that he has made his home.

“When the time comes at the end of the year, we will give Kenny and his family a proper farewell and say our thanks for all he has done with the club.”

For the Storm, it continues something of a mass exodus from the club, with three gone to the Dolphins and Brandon Smith set to join the Sydney Roosters in 2023. On top of that, Dale Finucane and Nicho Hynes have joined the Cronulla Sharks for 2022, while Josh Addo-Carr has headed to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

There is no certainty Craig Bellamy will be coach after 2022 either, with the super coach signing a new five-year deal, but only the first year of that guaranteed as head coach.