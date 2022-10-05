Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow has officially signed with the Dolphins for the 2023 season.

The North Queensland Cowboys, where he was contracted for 2023, confirmed his release on Wednesday evening, citing the fact that the Queensland Origin representative had an opportunity to play fullback at another NRL club.

Tabuai-Fidow started the 2022 season Townsville with the number one jersey on his back, but quickly lost the right to play the role to Scott Drinkwater following an injury.

He was then forced to play from the bench and act as a fringe first-grade player, despite the fact he was a Queensland representative.

Just minutes after the Cowboys confirmed his release, the Dolphins confirmed he had signed a two-year deal with the Redcliffe based club, which will see him become the club's inaugural fullback in Wayne Bennett's squad.

“Hamiso's signing is hugely significant to our roster and adds a new dynamic to our team for the 2023 season,” Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said in a club statement.

“The Dolphins have been on the lookout for a real game breaker and there is no doubt that he is just that. He is electric with the ball in his hands and you can see him becoming a cult figure with our fans.

“Hamiso is young but already has 50 games of experience in the NRL, is a State of Origin player and is about to become an international with Samoa at the World Cup.

“We are very excited about what Hamiso will do in a Dolphins jersey.”

His signing will add more backline depth to the Dolphins without the need to play Jamayne Isaako at fullback, who will return to his more familiar position on the wing.

It also means the club may not chase Tesi Niu, who is thought to be out of favour at the Brisbane Broncos due to the arrival of Reece Walsh, combined with the fact Kotoni Staggs and Herbie Farnworth are at the club and will take the centre positions.

Cowboys general manager of football Michael Luck said the star fullback left with the club's best wishes.

“It's always sad to say goodbye to a player who is one of our own,” Luck said.

“Hamiso has a strong preference to play fullback in the NRL, which we can't promise him at this time.

“He goes with our best wishes and we thank him for his contributions to our club.”