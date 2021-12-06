The Dolphins have locked in their second signing for 2023, adding Parramatta Eels' forward Ray Stone.

A hard-hitting lock, Stone impressed during the second half of the 2021 season with more opportunities in Brad Arthur's side.

Stone was shifted into dummy half during the finals as Parramatta grappled with an injury crisis, losing both Reed Mahoney and his back up Joey Lussick.

Stone's versatility could be valuable to the Dolphins, while he is the sort of player who might be expected to excel under the coaching of Wayne Bennett.

Stone has played 28 matches since his debut in 2018, with the 24-year-old former New South Wales under-20s State of Origin, Junior Kangaroos and Australian Schoolboys player locking in a two-year deal which will see him remain in Redcliffe during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Chief executive Terry Reader said Stone would be a strong signing for the NRL's newest franchise, and was a player who was shortlisted early, with Stone apparently impressing Wayne Bennett.

“We need to build some depth to the squad we will ultimately enter the competition with, and Ray is just the type of player we are looking for,” Reader said.

“He is one of the most feared defenders in the NRL and when we sat down to talk about recruitment, Ray Stone was one of the first players that Wayne Bennett spoke about.

“Ray has gained some good NRL experience with the Eels and also covers the hooker position."

Stone joins Felise Kaufusi in the Dolphins squad for 2023, with the club still having 28 players to sign.

Despite missing out on a number of stars, Bennett said the club were remaining patient over the weekend, with Kalyn Ponga believed to be the biggest name still on their radar.