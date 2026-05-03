The mirror doesn't lie, and right now, the Gold Coast Titans won't like what's staring back at them.

Six losses into the 2026 season, captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui had no interest in softening the blow about Saturday's 28-12 loss to the Canberra Raiders.

The Titans were outclassed, outworked and outmuscled at Cbus Super Stadium, with Raiders captain Joseph Tapine, Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Sanders carving through a Gold Coast defence that offered little resistance all afternoon.

"We didn't get our game on, we tossed up a lot of s**t," the Titans captain said.

"We need to look in the mirror at ourselves, if we want to be the team that we're striving for, we've got to turn up and start making progress."

Coach Josh Hannay was measured, while his captain was blunt, though the verdict was no less damning.

He arrived at the microphone with a telling caveat.

"I think we started with a soft mentality," Hannay stated.

"We came here to work hard for each other, and yeah, we had a couple of chances, but the reality is we were never really in it.

"We probably stayed close for a period there, but we never had the energy or the intent to actually deserve anything today. We got what we deserved in the end."

With a 68 per cent completion rate, 14 errors and 38 missed tackles, the numbers tell the story of a side that unravelled at the seams when it mattered most.

The Titans have shown flashes of something this season, but the loss on Saturday felt like regression, and Hannay wasn't shy of admitting it.

"I've seen a difference in our guys from a defensive mindset, but that first half was a step back," Hannay commented.

"You feel like – and the group feels like – you're on the right track, but to have a first half like that burns because it feels like a step back, and it is.

When he was directly asked about roster changes, Hannay's answer left the door open: "We've got the depth to cover positions if we feel like that's the best step to take."

Amid the gloom, one bright light continued to flicker.

Nineteen-year-old forward Cooper Bai was once again among the Titans' best, racking up 94 metres, three tackle breaks and 30 tackles in just 41 minutes against the Raiders.

The teenager is knocking loudly on the door for a bigger role, and Hannay is listening.

"I think regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, his minutes will be the same,” Hannay revealed.

"I think the thing about coming off the bench is the sting has gone out of the game, and that's a big shift for a young middle forward – to deal with the heat of the start of a game.

"When the time comes, he'll be ready. He started in New Zealand last week, that was a hostile environment, and he didn't look out of place.

"We'll see what happens in the future.”