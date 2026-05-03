The Wests Tigers have pulled off one of the most significant retention coups of the season.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, star fullback Jahream Bula has agreed to a multi-million dollar deal to remain at the club long term, ending months of fevered speculation about his future.

The 24-year-old, widely regarded as one of the most electrifying young talents in the competition, had been circled by rival clubs and fuelled no shortage of boardroom anxiety at Leichhardt.

SMH has also learned that an official announcement is expected this week.

The timing couldn't be more poignant.

Just days after the gut-punch news that leader Jarome Luai would be departing for the PNG Chiefs from 2028, the Tigers have responded with a statement of intent by betting their future on the fullback, who many believe is already a superstar in the making.

Club insiders told SMH the deal is a mega-deal spanning several more years, and in an organisation long lampooned for dysfunction, it represents a striking show of strength of the Tigers' management.

It's the latest in a string of retention wins for Tigers management, who have also secured the signatures of Terell May and Taylan May in recent days.