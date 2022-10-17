The Dolphins have added another new signing for their inaugural season, with Poasa Faamausili linking up with the club.

Faamausili will join a forward pack with plenty of depth in it for the Dolphins' inaugural season, having been with the St George Illawarra Dragons over the last two seasons.

The prop didn't make it onto the field with the club in 2022, but played 11 games for the Dragons in 2021. Prior to that, he played with the Sydney Roosters between 2018 and 2020, making 24 first-grade appearances, while he also had 4 games on loan at the New Zealand Warriors during the COVID-hit 2021 campaign.

All up, he has made 39 NRL appearances and the middle forward will play alongside the likes of Jesse Bromwich, Mark Nicholls, Tom Gilbert, Ray Stone and Jarrod Wallace for 2023, with the Dolphins now having six established options to fill positions.

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said the club were trying to build a strong forward pack.

“One thing we have tried to do is make certain the Dolphins will have a forward pack that will compete with any other in the NRL,” said Reader.

“Our coach Wayne Bennett is a big believer in that and it has been part of our long-term strategy from the very first moment we started building our roster.

“Poasa will add more depth to that positional group on our list and we congratulate him on being part of the first ever Dolphins' squad that will begin pre-season training in just a few weeks' time.”

Faamausili will join the Dolphins for pre-season in a few weeks.