2024 St George Illawarra Dragons recruit Corey Allan is finally closing in on playing his first game for the club, with coach Shane Flanagan confirming he will be 'right' for the start of the season at the very latest.

Allan, who last played for the Sydney Roosters as a back-up across the backline for Trent Robinson during the 2023 campaign, was let go by the tri-colours at the end of his only season in Bondi.

The now 26-year-old then signed with the St George Illawarra Dragons on a one-year deal, but suffered an ACL injury in one of his first training sessions with the joint-venture.

Despite the injury, the Dragons made a major show of faith in the one-time Queensland Maroons State of Origin player, re-signing him for the 2024 campaign.

The former South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters player has been in recovery ever since, but Flanagan, speaking per NRL.com, revealed Allan will push to be involved in trial matches prior to the season kicking off.

"If not the first trial, Corey will be right for the start of the season," Flanagan said.

"He might have to get a few games under his belt [in reserve grade] coming back from 12 months out.

"He is back, he's doing all the right things. He played Origin so there's a football player there, we just have to get him healthy and fit."

Allan will face a difficult run to be selected for Round 1, with Clint Gutherson's arrival likely to push Tyrell Sloan onto the wing. Valentine Holmes has also arrived at the club from the North Queensland Cowboys to play in the centres.

Moses Suli is guaranteed the other centre spot, and while Zac Lomax has departed, it will be a race between Allan, Mathew Feagai, Christian Tuipulotu, Mikaele Ravalawa (who is believed to be on the outer), and youngster Sione Finau for the wing spot.

Elsewhere on the injury front for the Dragons, both Valentine Holmes and Lachlan Ilias have spent time recovering from leg injuries, but are due to be fit for Round 1 of the coming season.