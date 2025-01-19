The NSWRL have revealed they will require all players over the age of 40 to register a certificate of fitness to play rugby league in 2025.

The policy is aimed at mitigating risks for older players, and will work as a preventative measure to detect any pre-existing issue which could hamper the ability to play rugby league.

The certfificate will need to be completed by a GP and presented to the player's club before registration can be confirmed for the 2025 season.

The new ruling applies to anyone who turns 40, or older, this year and relates to taking part in any game, training session, or carnival under NSWRL's jurisdiction.

“Continuing to play team contact sport like Rugby League as an older player over 40 is definitely encouraged for all the mental and physical benefits gained from being involved in a team sport and the conditioning required to be able to play the game,” NSWRL Chief Medical Officer Dr Nathan Gibbs said in a statement revealing the new policy.

“However, increasing age also has an increased risk of contact injury and also an increased risk of medical problems related to the actual physical conditioning required to play the game.

“As such it is important to visit your GP and get a clearance medically and physically to say that you are fit to play despite your older age.”

Veterans sport has exploded in Australia across multiple codes, and rugby league is just one of a long list.