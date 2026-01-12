The Perth Bears have continued to shape their inaugural 2027 roster, securing two pivotal signings on Monday morning.

Super League standout James McDonnell and emerging outside-back Chris Vea'ila have both joined the Bears on multi-year deals, the club has confirmed.

McDonnell will arrive in Western Australia on a two-year contract after emerging as one of the most consistent forwards in the English game.

The Irish international has played 87 Super League matches since debuting in 2020, with stints at Wigan, York and Leigh before joining the Leeds Rhinos in 2023.

He enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign, earning widespread praise for his work rate, toughness and edge presence.

The second-rower said playing in the NRL had long been a personal goal, describing the opportunity with the Bears as a chance to test himself “against the best of the best” while being part of a historic new chapter.

“It's been an ambition of mine to play in the NRL and I'm absolutely delighted to be given that chance with the Perth Bears,” McDonnell said.

“The NRL is the toughest competition in the world, and I can't wait to get over to Western Australia and test myself.”

Vea'ila, meanwhile, adds youth and upside to Perth's backline plans.

The 22-year-old New Zealander made his NRL debut with the Cronulla Sharks last season, scoring a try in his first appearance, and will also join the Bears on a two-year deal from 2027.

The club views him as a long-term development prospect capable of growing into a regular first-grade option.

Head coach Mal Meninga said both signings aligned with the Bears' vision of blending proven performers with emerging talent.

“I've kept an eye on McDonnell for a few years now and I thought he really went to another level in 2025,” Meninga said.

“I'm confident he will develop more this season and I'm excited to see what he can bring to the Bears.

“Chris Vea'ila had an exceptional junior career with the Knights and was given his chance with the Sharks last season.”

With recruitment already well underway, the Bears are continuing to lay the foundations for their return to the competition, with McDonnell and Vea'ila shaping as important pieces in Perth's long-term build.