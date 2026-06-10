The Cronulla Sharks have re-signed rising prospect Felix Fa'atili for an extra two seasons to keep him in the Shire.

The Christchurch-born forward made his way to the Sharks in 2023 after being scouted in Brisbane playing for Wynnum Manly. The young gun has since progressed through the Sharks' pathways to become a full-time member of the NRL training group in 2027 and 2028.

Fa'atili was pleased to extend his stay in the Shire and is excited at what the future holds in black, white and blue.

“I'm excited and grateful to have this opportunity to extend my time here at the Sharks,” Fa'atili said in a Sharks statement.

“I'm really looking forward to the rest of this year and then to the next two seasons.”

“I've learnt so much already from the senior players, from Fitzy and the NRL staff, as well as from all the coaches I've had at the Sharks along the way and I'm hoping I can continue to improve and to be good enough to play in the NRL.”

Fa'atili moved to the Shire to participate in the club's Under 19s SG Ball side in 2023, before being quickly promoted to the Sharks Under 21s Jersey Flegg outfit in the same year.

The damaging ball runner played 25 games at Flegg-level in 2024 and crossed the white paint 10 times. Last year, he replicated the same magic by scoring 10 tries in 21 appearances.

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He is now a mainstay in the Newtown Jets side, and has been named to start in the front row when the feeder club travels to his home country to face the New Zealand Warriors in the NSW Cup.

Sharks GM of football Darren Mooney and male pathway & junior recruitment manager Glenn Brailey are the duo responsible for bringing Fa'atili down from Brisbane, and predict a big future at NRL level for the tearaway enforcer.

“Felix has adapted well to the increased demands of senior football in the NSW Cup after progressing through our pathway, and we see significant upside in his continued development,” Mooney said.

“He possesses strong natural attributes, particularly his footwork and leg speed, which give him genuine attacking impact. With continued hard work and progression, we're confident he has the potential to step up to the NRL in the future.”