The Manly Sea Eagles will reportedly lose star outside back Reuben Garrick at the end of the 2026 season to the Sydney Roosters.

The Roosters were only linked with a play for Garrick earlier this week for the first time, but things appear to have moved quickly.

Garrick, off-contract at the end of 2026, has been able to negotiate with rival outfits since November 1, and earlier elected to knock back an offer of an extension from Manly, believing it to be under market value.

The Sea Eagles have understandably been desperate to retain their goal-kicking, try-scoring versatile outside back who can play fullback, wing or centre, but News Corp are reporting the Sydney Roosters have won the race for his signature.

It's understood Garrick has already told Manly he will leave the club.

Nothing will be announced for at least ten days, with the Sea Eagles now having the cooling off period to bid for Garrick to change his mind.

It's understood though there is little chance of that happening, with Garrick to join the Roosters on a two-year deal in 2027 and 2028.

The Sea Eagles were believed to have offered Garrick about $550,000 per year, although it's unclear the value of the Roosters' contract at this point.

The Roosters weren't the only club interested in Garrick, with the St George Illawarra Dragons also interested in bringing a junior back home, while the Perth Bears were also believed to have had discussions over the idea of luring Garrick west as one of their big-name first year signings.

But the tri-colours, who will have Garrick's former teammate Daly Cherry-Evans on their coaching staff by 2027, have won out, with the Bondi-based outfit preparing for life without Mark Nawaqanitawase, who will go to rugby union, and Daniel Tupou, who is likely to retire at the end of 2026.