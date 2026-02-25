The Perth Bears have confirmed the signing of four-time premiership winner Scott Sorensen from 2027.

The Penrith second rower will join the Bears in their inaugural year on a two-year deal.

Bears coach Mal Meninga is excited about the signing, indicating Sorensen will be a key member of their squad.

"Scott is a natural leader who had great success at club and international level," Meninga said.

"He has great skill with the ball and really sets the tone with his defence. Above all, Scott is a selfless person who other players want to play with.

"I'm very excited to welcome him and his family to the Perth Bears."

Perth Bears General Manager of Football David Sharpe added to this sentiment.

"Scott has been on our radar for a long time. I am delighted we have managed to sign him to the Perth Bears for the next two years," Sharpe said.

"He has a connection with Western Australia and is obviously a fantastic player who possesses the leadership qualities and ambition we look for when recruiting to our squad.

"I wish him all the best for the upcoming season and look forward to welcoming Scott and his young family to WA in 2027."

The 32-year-old becomes the club's 14th signing, adding a wealth of experience to the West Coast squad.

Since making his NRL debut in 2014, he has built an impressive resume through stints with the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, Canberra Raiders and Penrith Panthers, bringing leadership to his new side.

"Perth is a fantastic city. I'm absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of the first-ever Perth Bears squad,” Sorensen said.

"My wife is from Perth, so I know there is already a lot of excitement about the Bears coming into competition from people in Western Australia.

"It's a privilege to have the opportunity to be a part of the team and help set the standards and build the culture of the club from day one."